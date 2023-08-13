Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Up 91.7% in July

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 78,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELYM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.56).

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.

