Energy Services of America (ESOA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America Price Performance

Shares of ESOA stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Energy Services of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 21.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 90.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.