Energy Services of America (ESOA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th.
Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million.
Energy Services of America Price Performance
Shares of ESOA stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.
About Energy Services of America
Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
