Enzyme (MLN) Price Reaches $18.10 on Exchanges

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $42.82 million and approximately $314,921.53 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme token can now be bought for approximately $18.10 or 0.00061551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Enzyme

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,366,163 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

