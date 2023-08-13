Ethereum Achieves Market Cap of $222.02 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,847.90 or 0.06294137 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $222.02 billion and approximately $2.08 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00041995 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00028760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,145,768 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

