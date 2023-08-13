Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Achieves $2.50 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.53 or 0.00059879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and $72.29 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,270.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00279931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.00781207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.00541219 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00121809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,473,942 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

