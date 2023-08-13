ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Hits $1.72 on Exchanges

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, ETHPoW has traded 1% higher against the dollar. ETHPoW has a market cap of $185.64 million and $7.84 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00005855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 1.73377323 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,034,969.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

