Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.3 days.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.
