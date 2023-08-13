Evmos (EVMOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $546,292.08

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Evmos has a market cap of $20.94 million and approximately $546,292.08 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

