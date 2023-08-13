Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.