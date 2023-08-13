Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

FRFHF traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $839.55. 2,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,748. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $439.80 and a 52 week high of $852.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $761.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $706.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $28.80 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.