Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in July

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.3 %
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $28.80 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
