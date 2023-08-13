Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Up 76.7% in July

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the July 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fanuc in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Fanuc alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FANUY

Fanuc Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FANUY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 180,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,636. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

(Get Free Report)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.