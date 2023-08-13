FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Short Interest Up 72.2% in July

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 43.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 718,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 218,303 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $5,889,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 428,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 236,062 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FZT remained flat at $10.53 on Friday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America.

