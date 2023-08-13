Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $178.30 million and $44.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013813 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,912,676 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

