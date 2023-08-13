Fetch.ai Price Up 9.3% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $176.77 million and approximately $24.10 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 820,939,976 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.