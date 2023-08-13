Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 35.6% during the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $490.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

