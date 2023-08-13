Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,348 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 95,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60,033 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $234.67 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $238.82. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.21 and a 200 day moving average of $204.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

