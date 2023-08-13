Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

