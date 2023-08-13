Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,159 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

