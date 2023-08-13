Financial Analysis: Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) & Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) and Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Artesian Resources and Severn Trent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artesian Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Severn Trent 0 3 2 0 2.40

Severn Trent has a consensus target price of $2,932.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9,522.64%. Given Severn Trent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Severn Trent is more favorable than Artesian Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artesian Resources $99.45 million 4.44 $18.00 million $1.72 27.02 Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 37.19

This table compares Artesian Resources and Severn Trent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Artesian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Trent. Artesian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Artesian Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Artesian Resources pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Severn Trent pays out 191.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artesian Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of Artesian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Severn Trent shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Artesian Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artesian Resources and Severn Trent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artesian Resources 16.71% 8.39% 2.29% Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Artesian Resources beats Severn Trent on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware. It also provides contract water and wastewater services; water, sewer, and internal service line protection plans; and wastewater management services, as well as design, construction, and engineering services. In addition, the company offers services to other water utilities, including operations and billing functions; owns real estate properties, including land for office buildings, a water treatment plant, and wastewater facility; and provides design, installation, maintenance, and repair services related to existing or proposed storm water management systems. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 94,600 customers in Delaware; 2,600 customers in Maryland; and 40 customers in Pennsylvania through 1,442 miles of transmission and distribution mains. Artesian Resources Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

