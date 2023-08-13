First Digital USD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13.55 Million (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $308.62 million and $13.55 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 308,784,747 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 308,784,747.19. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99993351 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,046,065.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

