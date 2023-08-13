First Digital USD (FDUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.72 Million

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC on major exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $308.47 million and $14.72 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 308,784,747 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 308,784,747.19. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99993351 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,046,065.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

