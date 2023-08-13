First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

