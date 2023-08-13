First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FEN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,309. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEN. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

