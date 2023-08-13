First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FEN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,309. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $16.24.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
