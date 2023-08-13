Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN BDL traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Increases Dividend

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.