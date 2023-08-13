Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

FLXS opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.