Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $111.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMX. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $111.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $114.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

