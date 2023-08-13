Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 3,997 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after acquiring an additional 938,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,228,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,693,000 after purchasing an additional 169,285 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. 369,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,772. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 463.64%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

