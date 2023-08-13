Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,562,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

