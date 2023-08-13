Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,377 shares of company stock worth $6,385,386. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,875. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KNX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

