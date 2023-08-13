Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $508.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,282. The firm has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.94 and a 200 day moving average of $412.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $552.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

