Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,272 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.
In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $114.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91. The company has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
