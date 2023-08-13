Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $16.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,206.23. The company had a trading volume of 214,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,812.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,648.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.80.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

