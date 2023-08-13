Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 258 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 725,200 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

