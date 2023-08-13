Fortis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,200 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,260 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.