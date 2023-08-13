Fortis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWAS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $79.74. 19,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $65.79 and a 1 year high of $83.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

