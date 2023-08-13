Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 1,528 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,022,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,699,000 after purchasing an additional 393,671 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPLG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. 2,875,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,005. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

