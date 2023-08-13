Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 5,096 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $51.58. 455,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,659. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

