Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $236.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

