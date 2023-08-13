Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Up 0.5 %

Cabot stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.29. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabot

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.