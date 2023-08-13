Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $220,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,870. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.