Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,820.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after buying an additional 452,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $139.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

