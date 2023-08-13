Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,756 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.4 %

WHR opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day moving average is $140.37. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $178.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock worth $3,778,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

