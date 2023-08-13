Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Transactions at FOX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,914,000 after buying an additional 102,146 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,988,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,225,000 after buying an additional 207,618 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FOX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,567,000 after purchasing an additional 555,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

