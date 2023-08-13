FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. FOXO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,323.97% and a negative net margin of 20,501.56%.

FOXO Technologies Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of FOXO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 2,468,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,810,450. FOXO Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FOXO Technologies by 34.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOXO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOXO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

