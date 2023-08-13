Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 62.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $367,196. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

