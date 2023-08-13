FTC Solar’s (FTCI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTCI stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. Research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,118,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,107,848.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other FTC Solar news, Director Tamara Mullings sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,118,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,107,848.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,154,983 shares of company stock worth $3,622,678. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 145.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 40.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 303,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 50.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 46.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 155,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Stories

