FTC Solar’s (FTCI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
FTC Solar Stock Performance
FTCI stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.45.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. Research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of FTC Solar
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 145.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 40.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 303,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 50.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 46.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 155,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FTC Solar
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.