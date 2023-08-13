FTC Solar’s (FTCI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2023

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTCI stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. Research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,118,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,107,848.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FTC Solar news, Director Tamara Mullings sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,118,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,107,848.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,154,983 shares of company stock worth $3,622,678. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 145.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 40.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 303,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 50.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 46.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 155,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

