Gala Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.31 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Gala has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $584.90 million and approximately $38.31 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,232,983,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,246,340,759 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

