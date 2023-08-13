Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Update

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Galenica Price Performance

Shares of Galenica stock remained flat at C$75.25 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$75.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.25. Galenica has a 12-month low of C$75.25 and a 12-month high of C$75.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Galenica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Galenica Company Profile

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.

