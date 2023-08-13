Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.19. 4,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.68. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC cut Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Geberit in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.20.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

