General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,543. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

